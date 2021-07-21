C-130 Propeller Change

Airman 1st Class Derek Mockalis (left) and Staff Sgt. Johnathon Brace, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technicians, clean a propeller shaft for inspection during a C-130H Hercules propeller change at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, July 21, 2021. Aerospace propulsion Airmen test, maintain, and repair all parts of the engines and propellers and play a critical role in maintaining mission readiness for the 103rd Airlift Wing’s C-130H Hercules fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 Photo ID: 6755995 Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US by TSgt Steven Tucker