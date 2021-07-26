Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force C-17 crew chiefs earn JBER Pride of the Fleet laurels [Image 2 of 2]

    Total Force C-17 crew chiefs earn JBER Pride of the Fleet laurels

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Lt. Col. Travis Lytton (far left), 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Mary Hosea (far right), 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, present the Pride of the Fleet award to C-17 Globemaster III dedicated crew chiefs Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith, 703rd AMXS; Senior Airman Nicholas Nici, 703rd AMXS; and Senior Airman Patrick Droege July 26, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Not pictures is Tech. Sgt. Jorge Machado, 176th AMXS. Pride of the Fleet recognizes the dedicated crew chiefs of the best-maintained C-17 at JBER. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 11:17
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Total Force C-17 crew chiefs earn JBER Pride of the Fleet laurels [Image 2 of 2], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

