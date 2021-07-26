Total Force C-17 crew chiefs earn JBER Pride of the Fleet laurels

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Lt. Col. Travis Lytton (far left), 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Mary Hosea (far right), 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, present the Pride of the Fleet award to C-17 Globemaster III dedicated crew chiefs Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith, 703rd AMXS; Senior Airman Nicholas Nici, 703rd AMXS; and Senior Airman Patrick Droege July 26, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Not pictures is Tech. Sgt. Jorge Machado, 176th AMXS. Pride of the Fleet recognizes the dedicated crew chiefs of the best-maintained C-17 at JBER. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

