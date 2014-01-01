C-17 Globemaster III tail number 98-0051 flies over Alaska April 14, 2018. This C-17 was recognized Pride of the Fleet during a July 26, 2021, ceremony recognizing the efforts of the Globemaster’s dedicated crew chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Javier Alvarez)
Total Force C-17 crew chiefs earn JBER Pride of the Fleet laurels
