Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 10 of 10]

    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Fighting Falcon, assigned to Air Combat Command, finishes an aerial demonstration during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 28, 2021. EAA hosted multiple types of military aircraft to showcase combat simulations and aviation heritage from the World War II, Korea and Vietnam eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 11:16
    Photo ID: 6755813
    VIRIN: 210728-F-YW474-2221
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.26 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCOM Parachute Team performs at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    SOCOM Parachute Team performs at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    legacy flight
    Viper Demonstration Team
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT