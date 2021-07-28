EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

Airshow attendees watch a U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Fighting Falcon, assigned to Air Combat Command, as it conducts high speed flybys during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 28, 2021. EAA hosted multiple types of military aircraft to showcase combat simulations and aviation heritage from the World War II, Korea and Vietnam eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

