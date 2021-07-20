Cadets from G.C. Scarborough High School work together on the "How Tall The Tower" event as part of the leadership portion of JLAB July 20 at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. JLAB tests the leadership and academic skills of JROTC cadets from across the nation. (Photo by Michael Maddox, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 09:45
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, JLAB 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Academics and leadership highlight national JLAB competition
