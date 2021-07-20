Cadets from G.C. Scarborough High School work together on the "How Tall The Tower" event as part of the leadership portion of JLAB July 20 at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. JLAB tests the leadership and academic skills of JROTC cadets from across the nation. (Photo by Michael Maddox, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 09:45 Photo ID: 6755644 VIRIN: 210720-A-GI410-743 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.12 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JLAB 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.