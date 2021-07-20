Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLAB 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    JLAB 2021

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Nayeli Cubas Rodezno, from Sam Rayburn High School, works with her teammates to complete the "Great Hole Tarp - Hole in One" during the leadership portion of JLAB July 20 at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. JLAB tests the leadership and academic skills of JROTC cadets from across the nation. (Photo by Michael Maddox, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 09:45
    Photo ID: 6755643
    VIRIN: 210720-A-GI410-685
    Resolution: 1971x3000
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JLAB 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    Cadets
    USACC
    JLAB
    JLAB2021

