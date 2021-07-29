Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 6 of 8]

    Bomber Task Force Guam

    GUAM

    07.29.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses take off in participation of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 27 July 2021. Talisman Sabre supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and bolstering interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photos by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Eighth Air Force
    Bomber Task Force
    Talisman Sabre 21

