B-52H Stratofortresses take off in participation of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 27 July 2021. Talisman Sabre supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and bolstering interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photos by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 07:57 Photo ID: 6755464 VIRIN: 210729-F-JC316-1087 Resolution: 8255x4505 Size: 1.47 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.