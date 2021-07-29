B-52H Stratofortresses take off in participation of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 27 July 2021. Talisman Sabre supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and bolstering interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photos by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 07:57
|Photo ID:
|6755464
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-JC316-1087
|Resolution:
|8255x4505
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT