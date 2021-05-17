Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Africa Response Force conducts joint live fire exercise with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 9 of 10]

    East Africa Response Force conducts joint live fire exercise with French Forces in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), Task Force Iron Gray, in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and French Soldiers assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (5e RIAOM) conduct a joint live fire training exercise in Djibouti, Africa, May 17, 2021. The EARF provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crises operations in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility. Joint live fire exercises allow the United States to build regional cooperation with its allies in order to work together and improve each nation’s fighting force.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 06:31
    Photo ID: 6755410
    VIRIN: 210517-Z-NS045-154
    Resolution: 5364x3576
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Africa Response Force conducts joint live fire exercise with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS

