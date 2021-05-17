U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), Task Force Iron Gray, in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and French Soldiers assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (5e RIAOM) conduct a joint live fire training exercise in Djibouti, Africa, May 17, 2021. The EARF provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crises operations in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility. Joint live fire exercises allow the United States to build regional cooperation with its allies in order to work together and improve each nation’s fighting force.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 06:30 Photo ID: 6755401 VIRIN: 210517-Z-NS045-046 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.37 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East Africa Response Force conducts joint live fire exercise with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.