Task Force Iron Gray conducts joint mortar live fire with French Forces in Djibouti

U.S. Army Soldiers from various companies assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and French Forces assigned to 5e Overseas Interarms Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a joint mortar live fire exercise in Djibouti, May 25, 2021. This training was the first mortar live fire exercise Task Force Iron Gray conducted with French Forces. Joint live fire exercises allow the United States to build regional cooperation with its allies in order to work together and improve each nation’s fighting force.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Location: DJ