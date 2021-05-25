Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Iron Gray conducts joint mortar live fire with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 1 of 2]

    Task Force Iron Gray conducts joint mortar live fire with French Forces in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from various companies assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and French Forces assigned to 5e Overseas Interarms Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a joint mortar live fire exercise in Djibouti, May 25, 2021. This training was the first mortar live fire exercise Task Force Iron Gray conducted with French Forces. Joint live fire exercises allow the United States to build regional cooperation with its allies in order to work together and improve each nation’s fighting force.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 06:30
    Photo ID: 6755385
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-NS045-166
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Iron Gray conducts joint mortar live fire with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Iron Gray conducts joint mortar live fire with French Forces in Djibouti
    Task Force Iron Gray conducts joint mortar live fire with French Forces in Djibouti

