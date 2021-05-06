Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team zero their assigned M-4 rifle during a zero range in Djibouti, June 6, 2021. Zeroing a weapon creates accuracy, ensuring that the bullet fired from the weapon follows the expected trajectory with the respect to the shooter's line of sight.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 05:18 Photo ID: 6755317 VIRIN: 210605-Z-NS045-857 Resolution: 5346x3564 Size: 1.91 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HHC, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) Soldiers zero weapons in Djibouti [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.