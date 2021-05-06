Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) Soldiers zero weapons in Djibouti [Image 1 of 5]

    HHC, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) Soldiers zero weapons in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team zero their assigned M-4 rifle during a zero range in Djibouti, June 6, 2021. Zeroing a weapon creates accuracy, ensuring that the bullet fired from the weapon follows the expected trajectory with the respect to the shooter's line of sight.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 05:18
    Photo ID: 6755316
    VIRIN: 210605-Z-NS045-824
    Resolution: 5352x3264
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) Soldiers zero weapons in Djibouti [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

