A scene of the La Crosse River on North Post is shown July 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The river is one of many trout fishing waterways on the installation. The river is a natural habitat for brook trout, among other species of fish. To fish anywhere on Fort McCoy, anglers must have a Wisconsin license and related stamps as well as a Fort McCoy fishing permit. Learn more at the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:49 Photo ID: 6755074 VIRIN: 210718-A-OK556-881 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 9.84 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La Crosse River at Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.