    La Crosse River at Fort McCoy [Image 22 of 28]

    La Crosse River at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of the La Crosse River on North Post is shown July 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The river is one of many trout fishing waterways on the installation. The river is a natural habitat for brook trout, among other species of fish. To fish anywhere on Fort McCoy, anglers must have a Wisconsin license and related stamps as well as a Fort McCoy fishing permit. Learn more at the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:49
    Photo ID: 6755067
    VIRIN: 210718-A-OK556-583
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    Fort McCoy

