    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colonel Allison Black speaks at EAA WomenVenture 2021 [Image 3 of 5]

    Colonel Allison Black speaks at EAA WomenVenture 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 24th Special Operations Wing vice commander, speaks about her military career during WomenVenture 2021 during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at the Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 26 and 27, 2021. Col. Black was invited to speak to women and girls about her own aviation career and how she overcame boundaries as a woman in the military. EAA events highlighted the accomplishments of women in aviation fields, ranging from the military, to airlines, and civil aviation, to celebrate and gather inspiration from some of our nation’s notable female pilots. To learn more about Air Force Special Operations visit our booths at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6754856
    VIRIN: 210728-F-YW474-1083
    Resolution: 3926x2615
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Allison Black speaks at EAA WomenVenture 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    female pilot
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow
    Col. Allison Black
    GirlVenture
    WomenVenture

