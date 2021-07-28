Colonel Allison Black speaks at EAA WomenVenture 2021

U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 24th Special Operations Wing vice commander, gives advice to a young girl who wants to be a pilot during WomenVenture 2021 during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at the Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 26 and 27, 2021. Col. Black was invited to speak to women and girls about her own aviation career and how she overcame boundaries as a woman in the military. EAA events highlighted the accomplishments of women in aviation fields, ranging from the military, to airlines, and civil aviation, to celebrate and gather inspiration from some of our nation’s notable female pilots. To learn more about Air Force Special Operations visit our booths at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

