    11th MEU conducts RIB operations from the USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 16 of 18]

    11th MEU conducts RIB operations from the USS Portland (LPD 27)

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2021) U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct maintenance on a Rigid Inflatable Boat during small operations, July 8. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 18:30
    Photo ID: 6754766
    VIRIN: 210706-M-OY155-1052
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.87 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts RIB operations from the USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RIB
    Boats
    Recon
    Sailors
    USS Portland

