11th MEU conducts RIB operations from the USS Portland (LPD 27)

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Rocky Velasqueztorees, right, and Seaman Seth Klope, both assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), assist lifting a Rigid Inflatable Boat out of the water, July 6. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

