    Coast Guard breaks ground on new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard breaks ground on new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, the Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, addresses a crowd during a ground breaking ceremony for a new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach, July 28, 2021.

    Located at 1001 S. Seaside Avenue, the new $35 million, 11,500 square-foot Naval Engineering Department facility is scheduled to be an extension to the existing Maintenance Augmentation Team (MAT) building that will support the Coast Guard’s first two offshore patrol cutters.

    U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard W. Brahm.

