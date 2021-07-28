Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, the Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, addresses a crowd during a ground breaking ceremony for a new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach, July 28, 2021.



Located at 1001 S. Seaside Avenue, the new $35 million, 11,500 square-foot Naval Engineering Department facility is scheduled to be an extension to the existing Maintenance Augmentation Team (MAT) building that will support the Coast Guard’s first two offshore patrol cutters.



U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard W. Brahm.

This work, Coast Guard breaks ground on new cutter support facility at Base Los Angeles/Long Beach, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.