JROTC Cadets wait for the JLAB Academics Award Ceremony to begin at the Catholic University of America July 26. JLAB tests the leadership and academic skills of JROTC cadets from across the nation. (Photo by Michael Maddox, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)

