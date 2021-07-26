Army Cadet Matteo Moesner, from Xavier High School, accepts the first place award for Army academics for his team from Jim Woods, Chief of JROTC Training and Operations, during the award ceremony for JLAB at the Catholic University of America July 26. Xavier placed first in the Army competition, as well as second in the all-service academic competition. (Photo by Michael Maddox, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6754022
|VIRIN:
|210726-A-GI410-109
|Resolution:
|2674x3000
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JLAB 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
