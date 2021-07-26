Army Cadet Matteo Moesner, from Xavier High School, accepts the first place award for Army academics for his team from Jim Woods, Chief of JROTC Training and Operations, during the award ceremony for JLAB at the Catholic University of America July 26. Xavier placed first in the Army competition, as well as second in the all-service academic competition. (Photo by Michael Maddox, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 14:02 Photo ID: 6754022 VIRIN: 210726-A-GI410-109 Resolution: 2674x3000 Size: 1.87 MB Location: DC, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JLAB 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.