    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Train for DCRF [Image 3 of 3]

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Train for DCRF

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A pair of Medium Tactical Vehicles with Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct a tactical convoy as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise at Fort Stewart, July 28, 2021, to prepare the unit to support the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Force (DCRF) mission. The DCRF supports U.S. Northern Command to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate recovery operations in a CBRN environment or defense support of civil authorities response operation (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 14:05
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
