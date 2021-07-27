3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Train for DCRF

An M1075 Palletized Load System with Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts a tactical convoy as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., July 28, 2021, to prepare the unit to support the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Force (DCRF) mission. The DCRF supports U.S. Northern Command to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate recovery operations in a CBRN environment or defense support of civil authorities response operation (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

