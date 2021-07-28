Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17 [Image 3 of 6]

    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), jump onto a drop zone as part of a simulated Joint Forcible Entry Operation during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Charters Towers, Queensland, Australia, July 28, 2021. A JFEO is a complex military operation that synchronizes multi-domain capabilities such as air, land, sea, information, space, cyberspace and other domains to take possession of a key location in enemy territory and use it to introduce forces and capability to obtain military advantage enabling future operations. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6753285
    VIRIN: 210728-A-KL951-1004
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17
    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17
    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17
    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17
    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17
    Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Spartan Brigade
    parachute drop
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Charter Towers
    Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT