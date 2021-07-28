Talisman Sabre 21: US Army paratroopers jump from Australian C-17

U.S. Army paratroopers with the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), jump out of a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III onto a drop zone as part of a simulated Joint Forcible Entry Operation during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Charters Towers, Queensland, Australia, July 28, 2021. A JFEO is a complex military operation that synchronizes multi-domain capabilities such as air, land, sea, information, space, cyberspace and other domains to take possession of a key location in enemy territory and use it to introduce forces and capability to obtain military advantage enabling future operations. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

