    AsecAF Roth award [Image 10 of 11]

    AsecAF Roth award

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth shakes hands with staff members after he was awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 23, 2021. Roth has served 47 years in government service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 07:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AsecAF Roth award [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

