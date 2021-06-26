The 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) celebrates the 349th anniversary of its establishment

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Gray gather to celebrate the 349th anniversary of the establishment of the 1-102d Infantry Regiment (Mountain) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 26, 2021. The anniversary ceremony also commemorated the 105th anniversary of the unit's mobilization to the Mexican Border, and the 103rd anniversary of the unit's victory at Belleau Wood during World War I. The ceremony consisted of a prayer service and ceremonial cake cutting. Army tradition calls for the oldest and youngest Soldier present to cut the first piece of the ceremonial cake.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

