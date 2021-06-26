Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) celebrates the 349th anniversary of its establishment [Image 3 of 4]

    The 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) celebrates the 349th anniversary of its establishment

    DJIBOUTI

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Gray gather to celebrate the 349th anniversary of the establishment of the 1-102d Infantry Regiment (Mountain) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 26, 2021. The anniversary ceremony also commemorated the 105th anniversary of the unit's mobilization to the Mexican Border, and the 103rd anniversary of the unit's victory at Belleau Wood during World War I. The ceremony consisted of a prayer service and ceremonial cake cutting. Army tradition calls for the oldest and youngest Soldier present to cut the first piece of the ceremonial cake.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) celebrates the 349th anniversary of its establishment [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

