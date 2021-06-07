Bravo Company, 102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) welcomes new commander

Butcher Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain) Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, welcomes Capt. Lee Lukas as its new commander during a Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2021. The outgoing commander, Capt. Nathan Ferrance, served as Butcher Company's commander for three years and transferred command to Capt. Lukas by the traditional passing of the company guidon.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

