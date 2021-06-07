Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company, 102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 5]

    Bravo Company, 102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) welcomes new commander

    DJIBOUTI

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Butcher Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain) Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, welcomes Capt. Lee Lukas as its new commander during a Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2021. The outgoing commander, Capt. Nathan Ferrance, served as Butcher Company's commander for three years and transferred command to Capt. Lukas by the traditional passing of the company guidon.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 04:15
