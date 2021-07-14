Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Africa Response Force executes buddy team live fire exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    East Africa Response Force executes buddy team live fire exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Apache Company, 1-102d Infantry Regiment (Mountain) conduct a buddy team live fire exercise in Djibouti, July 14, 2021. Buddy team live fires focus on coordinated buddy team movements, communication, and target detection skills.

    Apache Company serves as the East Africa Response Force (EARF), which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

