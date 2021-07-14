East Africa Response Force executes buddy team live fire exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Apache Company, 1-102d Infantry Regiment (Mountain) conduct a buddy team live fire exercise in Djibouti, July 14, 2021. Buddy team live fires focus on coordinated buddy team movements, communication, and target detection skills.



Apache Company serves as the East Africa Response Force (EARF), which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

