Talisman Sabre 21: 38th ADA BDE establish connectivity with SMART-T

Pfc. Kevin Wong, an information technology specialist, and Spc. Teddy Yen, a signal support systems specialist, both assigned to 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, establish connectivity through their Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal system during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, on July 27 at Mount Stuart Training Area, near Lavarack Barracks, Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs)

