Talisman Sabre 21: 38th ADA BDE stages vehicles

Soldiers from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, stages vehicles and equipment during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 27, 2021, at Mount Stuart Training Area, near Lavarack Barracks in Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs)

