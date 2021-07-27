Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 21: 38th ADA BDE stages vehicles [Image 1 of 2]

    Talisman Sabre 21: 38th ADA BDE stages vehicles

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcom Cohens-Ashley 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, stages vehicles and equipment during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 27, 2021, at Mount Stuart Training Area, near Lavarack Barracks in Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 00:45
    Photo ID: 6752845
    VIRIN: 210727-A-GG328-811
    Resolution: 6144x2225
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: 38th ADA BDE stages vehicles [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Malcom Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talisman Sabre 21: 38th ADA BDE stages vehicles
    Talisman Sabre 21: 38th ADA BDE establish connectivity with SMART-T

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    artillery
    Talisman Sabre 21
    TS21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT