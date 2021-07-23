Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAR swimmer retrieves &quot;Oscar&quot; during man overboard training.

    CORAL SEA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021) - Cryptological Technician 2nd class Liam Larson, USS Germantown's search and rescue (SAR) swimmer retrieves "Oscar", a simulated man overboard, during a man overboard drill conducted during Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6752608
    VIRIN: 210723-N-IJ902-912
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAR swimmer retrieves "Oscar" during man overboard training. [Image 2 of 2], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Man overboard
    USS Germantown
    SAR swimmer
    Talisman Sabre
    Cryptological Technician

