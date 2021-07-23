CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021) - Cryptological Technician 2nd class Liam Larson, USS Germantown's search and rescue (SAR) swimmer retrieves "Oscar", a simulated man overboard, during a man overboard drill conducted during Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)

