CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021) - Cryptological Technician 2nd class Liam Larson, USS Germantown's search and rescue (SAR) swimmer retrieves "Oscar", a simulated man overboard, during a man overboard drill conducted during Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6752608
|VIRIN:
|210723-N-IJ902-912
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SAR swimmer retrieves "Oscar" during man overboard training. [Image 2 of 2], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT