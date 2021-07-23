Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors participate in casualty drill. [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors participate in casualty drill.

    CORAL SEA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021)— Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Oluwadamilola Adeyemi checks the pulse of a medical training mannequin during a casualty drill for Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6752609
    VIRIN: 210723-N-IJ902-1285
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in casualty drill. [Image 2 of 2], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAR swimmer retrieves &quot;Oscar&quot; during man overboard training.
    Sailors participate in casualty drill.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Religious program specialist
    Casualty Drill
    USS Germantown
    Talisman Sabre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT