Sailors participate in casualty drill.

CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021)— Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Oluwadamilola Adeyemi checks the pulse of a medical training mannequin during a casualty drill for Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)

