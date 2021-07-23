Sailors participate in casualty drill.

CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021)— Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Oluwadamilola Adeyemi checks the pulse of a medical training mannequin during a casualty drill for Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6752609
|VIRIN:
|210723-N-IJ902-1285
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
