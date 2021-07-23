Coaching your family team

Soldiers and Family members listen to Chaplain Alvin Burks, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, while he introduces the relationship attachment model, Houston, Texas, July 23, 2021. Burks compared the family unit to a sports team where the adults are the coaches and the children are the team players.

