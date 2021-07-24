Soldiers and Family members with 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade participate in an exercise which discussed the five elements of the relationship attachment model, Houston, Texas, July 24, 2021. The five elements included Know, Trust, Rely, Commitment, and Touch.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 15:15
|Photo ID:
|6752271
|VIRIN:
|210724-A-HC115-097
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coaching your family team [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT