Indirect fire infantrymen with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment conducted live-fire training on various weapon systems at Donnelly Training Center, near Fort Greely, Alaska, July 19, during their annual training event. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Amber Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6752261
|VIRIN:
|210720-Z-A3507-1001
|Resolution:
|3023x3167
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Army National Guard infantry battalion conducts annual training [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Eagerton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Army National Guard infantry battalion conducts annual training
