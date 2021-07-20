Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard infantry battalion conducts annual training [Image 2 of 4]

    Alaska Army National Guard infantry battalion conducts annual training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Edward Eagerton 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Indirect fire infantrymen with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment conducted live-fire training on various weapon systems at Donnelly Training Center, near Fort Greely, Alaska, July 19, during their annual training event. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Amber Jenkins)

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard infantry battalion conducts annual training [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Eagerton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

