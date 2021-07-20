Alaska Army National Guard infantry battalion conducts annual training

Indirect fire infantrymen with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment conducted live-fire training on various weapon systems at Donnelly Training Center, near Fort Greely, Alaska, July 19, during their annual training event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dayton Will)

