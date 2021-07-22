Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Eagle [Image 26 of 27]

    Ready Eagle

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Group participate in a simulated event during an exercise July 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The disaster response exercise prepared David Grant Medical Center staff to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 12:09
    Photo ID: 6751952
    VIRIN: 210722-F-RU983-1574
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Eagle [Image 27 of 27], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB"
    Readiness
    DGMC
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

