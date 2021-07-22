Ready Eagle

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamie Allen, left, 60th Operational Readiness Squadron medical technician, and Tech. Sgt. Ashli Harris, right, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight and operational medicine technician, prepare to lift a litter holding role player Senior Airman Kaviana Brown-Williams, 60th ORMS medical technician, during an exercise July 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The disaster response exercise prepared David Grant Medical Center staff to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

