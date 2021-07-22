U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamie Allen, left, 60th Operational Readiness Squadron medical technician, and Tech. Sgt. Ashli Harris, right, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight and operational medicine technician, prepare to lift a litter holding role player Senior Airman Kaviana Brown-Williams, 60th ORMS medical technician, during an exercise July 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The disaster response exercise prepared David Grant Medical Center staff to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 12:09
|Photo ID:
|6751945
|VIRIN:
|210722-F-RU983-1361
|Resolution:
|7077x4941
|Size:
|28.58 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
This work, Ready Eagle [Image 27 of 27], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready Eagle exercise prepares medics for disaster response
