The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) is a partnership between the U.S. Army, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the communities surrounding the Army's chemical agent stockpiles. CSEPP supports emergency preparedness in the unlikely event of a stockpile accident.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6751823
|VIRIN:
|210331-A-co653-016
|Resolution:
|1954x1802
|Size:
|466.39 KB
|Location:
|APG(EA), MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSEPP [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT