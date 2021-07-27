The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) is a partnership between the U.S. Army, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the communities surrounding the Army's chemical agent stockpiles. CSEPP supports emergency preparedness in the unlikely event of a stockpile accident.

