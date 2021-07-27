OPCW Igloo

The CMA director is the Army Implementing Agent for the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), responsible for treaty management and compliance. The U.S. Army supports the nation’s compliance with the CWC, a treaty overseen by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). CMA has participated in storage, destruction and schedule one inspections since 1997.

