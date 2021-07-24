Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immersion: 332nd EOG [Image 2 of 2]

    Immersion: 332nd EOG

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, center right, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks with 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group leadership during an immersion July 23, 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The immersions provide 332nd AEW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of unit capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immersion: 332nd EOG [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

