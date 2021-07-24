Immersion: 332nd EOG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, center left, center, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, center, 332nd AEW command chief, meets with 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group leadership during an immersion July 23, 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The immersions provide 332nd AEW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of unit capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

