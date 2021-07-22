U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Troy Gonzalez Mazzone, a defender on the 165th Special Response Team from the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia National Guard, participates in room-clearing training exercises July 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 09:16
|Photo ID:
|6751757
|VIRIN:
|210722-Z-PJ280-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
This work, 165th Special Response Team conducts routine building clearing training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
