165th Special Response Team conducts routine building clearing training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Troy Gonzalez Mazzone, a defender on the 165th Special Response Team from the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia National Guard, participates in room-clearing training exercises July 22, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

